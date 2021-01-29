Electrician's Mate Fireman Aaron Iverson, from Chicago, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, performs a safety check on damage control equipment in Ford's hangar bay, Jan. 29, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 20:28
|Photo ID:
|6502690
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-NO627-1011
|Resolution:
|3503x5254
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Laundry [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
