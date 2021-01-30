Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Krausmccarty, from Ludington, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) medical department, performs an eye exam in Ford's medical, Jan. 30, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 20:28
|Photo ID:
|6502701
|VIRIN:
|210130-N-EQ052-1006
|Resolution:
|4765x3404
|Size:
|683.68 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical [Image 21 of 21], by SA Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
