    Laundry [Image 2 of 21]

    Laundry

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Retail Services Specialist Seaman Zada Hernandez, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, irons coveralls in Ford's laundry room, Jan. 29, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 20:28
    Photo ID: 6502689
    VIRIN: 210129-N-NO627-1021
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laundry [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Laundry
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    GRF

