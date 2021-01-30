Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Blaine Grandfield, from Merit,Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) medical department, trouble shoots a circuit board in Ford's medical, Jan. 30, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)
