    Flight Ops [Image 11 of 21]

    Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Amber Anderson, from Marion, Virginia assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, directs an E-2C Hawkeye, attached to the “Screw Tops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 on Ford's flight deck Jan. 29, 2021. Peters visited Ford to receive a tour and briefs on Ford’s aviation intermediate maintenance capabilities and flight deck systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 20:28
    Photo ID: 6502698
    VIRIN: 210129-N-YW264-1010
    Resolution: 4378x3127
    Size: 950.46 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Ops [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    E-2C
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    YW264

