Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wielding [Image 12 of 21]

    Wielding

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Abner Ocampo, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, welds a metal spacer in the ship’s machinery repair shop, Jan. 29, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 20:28
    Photo ID: 6502699
    VIRIN: 210129-N-DN657-1027
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 764.38 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wielding [Image 21 of 21], by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Laundry
    Laundry
    Laundry
    Laundry
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Wielding
    Wielding
    Medical
    Medical
    Medical
    Medical
    Medical
    Medical
    Flight Ops
    Medical

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    wielding
    metals
    DN657

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT