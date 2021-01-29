A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 approaches to land on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck Jan. 29, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 20:28 Photo ID: 6502707 VIRIN: 210129-N-GN815-1013 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Ops [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.