    Flight Ops [Image 20 of 21]

    Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 approaches to land on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck Jan. 29, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 20:28
    Photo ID: 6502707
    VIRIN: 210129-N-GN815-1013
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    E-2C
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    YW264

