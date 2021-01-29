Flight Ops

An E-2C Hawkeye, attached to the “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 prepares to land on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck Jan. 29, 2021. Peters visited Ford to receive a tour and briefs on Ford’s aviation intermediate maintenance capabilities and flight deck systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

