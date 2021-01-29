Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Abner Ocampo, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department, welds a metal spacer in the ship’s machinery repair shop, Jan. 29, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)
This work, Wielding [Image 21 of 21], by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
