Retail Services Specialist Seaman Zada Hernandez, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, sprays water on coveralls in Ford's laundry room, Jan. 29, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 20:28
|Photo ID:
|6502691
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-NO627-1026
|Resolution:
|4872x3480
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Laundry [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT