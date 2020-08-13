Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11]

    JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and Seamen move a patient into a medical transport bus at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Medical staff work together with other units and services to ensure they provide the best quality care possible for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

    This work, JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

