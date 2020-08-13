Airmen and Seamen move a patient into a medical transport bus at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Medical staff work together with other units and services to ensure they provide the best quality care possible for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 14:09 Photo ID: 6321989 VIRIN: 200813-F-AP370-1175 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.45 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.