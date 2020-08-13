JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19

Airman 1st Class Viviana Rolon Acosta, 316th Aeromedical Staging Facility medical technician, checks the vital signs of Spc. Geraldo Arrue, B Battery, 43rd Air Defense Artillery patriot fire control enhanced operator, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Upon arrival of patients to the facility, their vitals are taken and they are given a brief tour of the building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 14:09
|Photo ID:
|6321958
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-AP370-1173
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
