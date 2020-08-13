Tech. Sgt. James Tierney, 316th Aeromedical Squadron noncommissioned officer in-charge of the Aeromedical Staging Facility, picks up a tray of food for a patient at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Along with being provided a room to stay for the night, patients are also provided a meal, snacks, drinks, toiletries and other basic essential items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 14:09
|Photo ID:
|6321957
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-AP370-1172
|Resolution:
|4960x3328
|Size:
|760.28 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
