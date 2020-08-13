JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19

Tech. Sgt. James Tierney, 316th Aeromedical Squadron noncommissioned officer in-charge of the Aeromedical Staging Facility, picks up a tray of food for a patient at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Along with being provided a room to stay for the night, patients are also provided a meal, snacks, drinks, toiletries and other basic essential items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

