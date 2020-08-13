JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19

Airman 1st Class Gabriela Preciado, 11th Surgical Operations Squadron medical technician, reviews flight times with a patient at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Most patients only stay one night in the Aeromedical Staging Facility before leaving the next day on a different aircraft to their final location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)
|08.13.2020
|08.20.2020 14:09
|6321972
|200813-F-AP370-1368
|4952x3791
|616.15 KB
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
