Staff Sgt. Victoria Hansen, 316th Medical Squadron shift leader, awaits the all-clear to come on board a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Once on board, Hansen and fellow Airmen prepared patients to be offloaded from the aircraft and taken to nearby medical facilities. At a minimum, at least one arrival and two departure missions take place weekly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 14:09 Photo ID: 6321967 VIRIN: 200813-F-AP370-1353 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 747.55 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.