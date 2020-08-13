JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19

Medical transport buses await their departure to pick up patients arriving from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Kaiserslautern, Germany, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Buses are used to transport patients from the flight line at JBA, back to the Aeromedical Staging Facility or other nearby medical facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

