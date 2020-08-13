JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19

Airman 1st Class Manuel Arias, 316th Aeromedical Staging Facility medical technician, wipes off the hatch of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. In addition to tending to patients’ medical needs, technicians ensure the safety of patients and staff by taking extra precautions, such as wiping off potentially slippery surfaces so they do not fall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

