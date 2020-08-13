Airman 1st Class Gabriela Preciado, 11th Surgical Operations Squadron medical technician, takes the temperature of a patient at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Protocols such as taking patients’ temperatures and verifying their identities are mandatory before patients can be offloaded from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 14:09 Photo ID: 6321968 VIRIN: 200813-F-AP370-1354 Resolution: 5996x4128 Size: 883.57 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.