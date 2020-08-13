JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19

Airman 1st Class Maria Bandstra, 316th Aerospace Medicine Squadron medical technician, places a towel in a patient room at the Aeromedical Staging Facility at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Prior to the arrival of patients, technicians prepare their rooms to ensure cleanliness and comfortability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

