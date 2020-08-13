JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19

Staff Sgt. Victoria Hansen, 316th Medical Squadron shift leader, reads a safety brief at the Aeromedical Staging Facility at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. Safety briefings are held before the beginning of each mission to ensure adherence to precautions, emergency procedures and flight line protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

