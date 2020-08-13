JBA Aeromedical Staging Facility continues mission during COVID-19

Patients walk off the back of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 13, 2020. JBA serves as the entry point in the United States for all returning injured or ill government personnel stationed overseas, before they continue on to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

