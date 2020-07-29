Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging relationships with Allies

    Forging relationships with Allies

    ZVOLEN, ZVOLEN, SLOVAKIA

    07.29.2020

    Slovak air force Maj. Peter Krajňák, left, Tactical Wing Sliač chief of air engineer services, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Ireland, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa chief of staff, walk around a Slovak air force MiG-29 during a facilities tour at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 29, 2020. In 2018, the Slovak Ministry of Defense announced its largest defense purchase of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 to replace the aging MiG-29 fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Forging relationships with Allies

