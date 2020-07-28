Leadership from the Slovak air force and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa attend a force development engagement briefing at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. The engagement was the first time the U.S. has conducted force development engagement with Slovakia, and the discussions can help the Slovak air force be ready to employ and sustain the F-16 to meet national and NATO strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
Forging relationships with Allies
