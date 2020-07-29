Forging relationships with Allies

Slovak air force Maj. Peter Gregor, right, Tactical Wing Sliac F-16 Squadron commander, inspects a Slovak air force MiG-29 with U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffery S. Patton, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa plans, programs and analyses deputy director, at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 29, 2020.In 2018, the Slovak Ministry of Defense announced its largest defense purchase of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 to replace the aging MiG-29 fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

