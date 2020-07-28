Forging relationships with Allies

Leadership from the Slovak air force and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa attend a force development engagement briefing at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. The briefing provided an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to enhance relations, share ideas and build partnership capabilities within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

