The U.S., Slovak, and NATO flags are displayed together at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. Slovakia is currently undergoing military modernization with its purchase of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 to replace the aging MiG-29 fighters and improve with its interoperability with the U.S. and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|07.28.2020
|08.10.2020 05:34
|6301596
|200728-F-DB163-1115
|3608x2405
|1.1 MB
|SK
|2
|1
|0
Forging relationships with Allies
