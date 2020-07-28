Forging relationships with Allies

The U.S., Slovak, and NATO flags are displayed together at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. Slovakia is currently undergoing military modernization with its purchase of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 to replace the aging MiG-29 fighters and improve with its interoperability with the U.S. and NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

