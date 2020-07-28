U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Ireland, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa chief of staff, and Slovak air force Brig. Gen. Róbert Kleštinec, Slovak air force deputy commander, speak with each other during a force development engagement at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. The engagement provided an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to enhance relations, share ideas and build partnership capabilities within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
Forging relationships with Allies
