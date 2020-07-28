Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging relationships with Allies [Image 2 of 12]

    Forging relationships with Allies

    ZVOLEN, ZVOLEN, SLOVAKIA

    07.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Ireland, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa chief of staff, and Slovak air force Brig. Gen. Róbert Kleštinec, Slovak air force deputy commander, speak with each other during a force development engagement at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. The engagement provided an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to enhance relations, share ideas and build partnership capabilities within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 05:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Forging relationships with Allies

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    Slovakia
    Building Partnerships
    Slovak air force
    Force Development Engagement

