U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Ireland, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa chief of staff, and Slovak air force Brig. Gen. Róbert Kleštinec, Slovak air force deputy commander, speak with each other during a force development engagement at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. The engagement provided an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to enhance relations, share ideas and build partnership capabilities within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 05:33 Photo ID: 6301591 VIRIN: 200728-F-DB163-1025 Resolution: 4776x3228 Size: 1.2 MB Location: ZVOLEN, ZVOLEN, SK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging relationships with Allies [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.