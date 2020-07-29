Slovak air force Maj. Peter Krajňák, left, Tactical Wing Sliac chief of air engineer services, speaks to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Ireland, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa chief of staff, during a facilities tour at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 29, 2020. The tour was part of a force development engagement which provided an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to enhance relations, share ideas and build partnership capabilities within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 05:34 Photo ID: 6301599 VIRIN: 200729-F-DB163-1016 Resolution: 4320x2880 Size: 997.72 KB Location: SK Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging relationships with Allies [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.