Forging relationships with Allies

Slovak air force Maj. Peter Krajňák, left, Tactical Wing Sliac chief of air engineer services, speaks to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Ireland, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa chief of staff, during a facilities tour at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 29, 2020. The tour was part of a force development engagement which provided an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to enhance relations, share ideas and build partnership capabilities within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
