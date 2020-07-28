U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Ireland, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa chief of staff, and Slovak air force Capt. Roman Miko, Tactical Wing Sliac F-16 Squadron Maintenance commander, inspect a Slovak air force MiG-29 static display at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. In 2018, the Slovak Ministry of Defense announced its largest defense purchase to date of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 to replace the aging MiG-29 fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 05:33 Photo ID: 6301594 VIRIN: 200728-F-DB163-1108 Resolution: 4253x2800 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ZVOLEN, ZVOLEN, SK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging relationships with Allies [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.