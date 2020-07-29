Forging relationships with Allies

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Ireland, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa chief of staff, is greeted by Slovak air force Master Sgt. Juraj Patko, Tactical Wing Sliac F-16 Squadron avionics systems section instructor, during a facilities tour at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 29, 2020. Slovakia is currently undergoing military modernization with its purchase of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 to replace the aging MiG-29 fighters and improve with its interoperability with the U.S. and NATO.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

