Leadership from the Slovak air force and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa pose for a photo in front of a Slovak air force MiG-29 static display before attending force development engagement briefings at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. In 2018, the Slovak Ministry of Defense announced its largest defense purchase of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 to replace the aging MiG-29 fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 05:33 Photo ID: 6301593 VIRIN: 200728-F-DB163-1087 Resolution: 5322x3548 Size: 3.4 MB Location: ZVOLEN, ZVOLEN, SK Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging relationships with Allies [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.