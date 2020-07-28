Leadership from the Slovak air force and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa pose for a photo in front of a Slovak air force MiG-29 static display before attending force development engagement briefings at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. In 2018, the Slovak Ministry of Defense announced its largest defense purchase of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 to replace the aging MiG-29 fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
Forging relationships with Allies
