Forging relationships with Allies

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Ireland, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa chief of staff, listens to Slovak air force Brig. Gen. Róbert Kleštinec, Slovak air force deputy commander, during a force development engagement at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 28, 2020. The force development engagement provides an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to enhance relations, share ideas and build partnership capabilities within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

