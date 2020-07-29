Forging relationships with Allies

Slovak air force Maj. Michal Janík, left, Slovak air force senior maintenance officer, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Dickens, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa manpower, personnel and services directorate, force development team chief enlisted manager, inspect a Slovak air force MiG-29 during a facilities tour at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 29, 2020. In 2018, the Slovak Ministry of Defense announced its largest defense purchase of 14 F-16 Block 70/72 to replace the aging MiG-29 fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|07.29.2020
|08.10.2020 05:34
|6301601
|200729-F-DB163-1045
|5568x3128
|1.79 MB
|ZVOLEN, ZVOLEN, SK
|3
|1
|0
