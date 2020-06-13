200613-N-KB540-1105
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), back, pulls alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197), middle, during a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 04:38
|Photo ID:
|6240382
|VIRIN:
|200613-N-KB540-1105
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
