PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), bottom left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), top, receive fuel from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) during a replenishment-at-sea June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)

