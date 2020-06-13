Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 19]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julian Davis 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200613-N-UA103-2095
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Arthur Revert, from Beatty, Nev., safety observes an elevator raising in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 04:37
    Photo ID: 6240365
    VIRIN: 200613-N-UA103-2095
    Resolution: 7214x3639
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: BEATTY, NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

