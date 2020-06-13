200613-N-UA103-2095

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Arthur Revert, from Beatty, Nev., safety observes an elevator raising in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

