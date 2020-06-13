200613-N-UA103-2095
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Arthur Revert, from Beatty, Nev., safety observes an elevator raising in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 04:37
|Photo ID:
|6240365
|VIRIN:
|200613-N-UA103-2095
|Resolution:
|7214x3639
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|BEATTY, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
