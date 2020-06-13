PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – U.S. Sailors move cargo on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 04:37 Photo ID: 6240371 VIRIN: 200613-N-TL141-1060 Resolution: 2610x1468 Size: 973.15 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 19 of 19], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.