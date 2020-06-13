PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) -- An H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), delivers supplies to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) during a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 04:37
|Photo ID:
|6240380
|VIRIN:
|200613-N-KB540-1059
|Resolution:
|4434x2956
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 19 of 19], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS
