PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – U.S. Sailors watch an H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), deliver cargo to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), during a replenishment-at-sea June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

