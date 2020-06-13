PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) sails alongside the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while U.S. Sailors unload cargo from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) during a replenishment at sea June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|06.13.2020
|06.13.2020 04:37
|6240377
|200613-N-SH180-1222
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
