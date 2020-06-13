PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) -- An H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), drops off cargo on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

