PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – U.S. Sailors lay out a shot line on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) for a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

