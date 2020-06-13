PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Cody Keith, from Vine Grove, Ky., secures an arresting gear cable to a forklift in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
