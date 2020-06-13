PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Dallas Josey, from Oxford, Ohio, right, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, signals the pilot of an H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea June 13, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

Date Taken: 06.13.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA