Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

Master Sgt. Grady Epperly, photojournalist with 507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs, hands his deployment folder to Staff Sgt. Kallima Scott, force management technician with the 507th Force Support Squadron, during a deployment exercise Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

