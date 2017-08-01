Maj. Kurt Eberle, judge advocate with the 507th Air Refueling Wing, briefs Citizen Airmen on legal issues prior to entering the mobility processing line during an exercise Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 18:01 Photo ID: 3105977 VIRIN: 170108-F-EW270-134 Resolution: 5600x4000 Size: 2.85 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection [Image 1 of 19], by TSgt Lauren Gleason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.