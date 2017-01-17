Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Citizen Airmen in the 507th Air Refueling Wing here participated in a deployment training exercise from Jan. 6-8.



The wing performed the training scenario as preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March.



The exercise kicked off Friday, Jan. 6, with an intelligence update, which launched command and control operations. Across the next two days, the Citizen Airmen created and completed a mobility processing line to include personnel and cargo, demonstrating their ability to mobilize at a moment’s notice.



According to leadership, wing deployment readiness is paramount for providing world-wide aerial refueling to U.S. and NATO aircraft in times of peace, war, and national emergency.

