    Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lauren Gleason | Tech. Sgt. Kevin Giles of the 507th Security Forces Squadron submits his medical

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Gleason 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Citizen Airmen in the 507th Air Refueling Wing here participated in a deployment training exercise from Jan. 6-8.

    The wing performed the training scenario as preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March.

    The exercise kicked off Friday, Jan. 6, with an intelligence update, which launched command and control operations. Across the next two days, the Citizen Airmen created and completed a mobility processing line to include personnel and cargo, demonstrating their ability to mobilize at a moment’s notice.

    According to leadership, wing deployment readiness is paramount for providing world-wide aerial refueling to U.S. and NATO aircraft in times of peace, war, and national emergency.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 17:47
    Story ID: 220593
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection, by TSgt Lauren Gleason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Okies
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Deployment
    507 ARW
    AF Reserve

