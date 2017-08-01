Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

Senior Airman Ashley Davis-Reyes, medical technician with the 507th Medical Squadron, verifies deployment requirements for Tech. Sgt. Dustin Smith of the 507th Civil Engineer Squadron during an exercise mobility processing line Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US