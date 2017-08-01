Col. Dana Nelson, 507th Air Refueling Wing vice commander, briefs 507th ARW Citizen Airmen prior to processing the mobility line during an exercise Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection [Image 1 of 19], by TSgt Lauren Gleason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.