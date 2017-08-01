(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection [Image 14 of 19]

    Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Gleason 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Contractors with the 72nd Logistics Readiness Squadron issue mobility bags to Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing during a deployment exercise Jan. 8, 2017, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. Reservists with the 507th Air Refueling Wing participated in the exercise in preparation for the upcoming nuclear operational readiness inspection in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 18:02
    Photo ID: 3105966
    VIRIN: 170108-F-EW270-058
    Resolution: 6000x3398
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection [Image 1 of 19], by TSgt Lauren Gleason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170108-F-EW270-004

    Practice makes perfect for upcoming inspection

    Okies
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Deployment
    507 ARW
    AF Reserve

